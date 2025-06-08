Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,393,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 748.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 127,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 112,505 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.20 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

