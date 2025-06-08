196,559 Shares in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Acquired by Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,000. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $59.07.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

