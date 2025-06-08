LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 113,651 Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

