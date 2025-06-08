FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 7,426 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the quarter. Graham accounts for approximately 1.2% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 18,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Graham by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of GHM opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.94 million, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

