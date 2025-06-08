LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 4,951 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2,023.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 89,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,870,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.11.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

