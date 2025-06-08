Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,263 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 12.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 16.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 113,871.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Textron by 4.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.70.

Textron Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $75.67 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

