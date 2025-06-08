Impact Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Impact Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,696 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

