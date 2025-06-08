Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $335.35 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,165,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,720 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 34.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $335,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

