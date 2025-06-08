Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 972 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $274.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

