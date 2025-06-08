Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 206.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.5% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFGR stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $29.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

