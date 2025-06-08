Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) Insider Marisa Daspit Sells 1,243 Shares

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) insider Marisa Daspit sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $61,453.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,582.08. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ibotta stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. Ibotta, Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $83.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of -0.84.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. Ibotta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Ibotta announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ibotta during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ibotta during the first quarter valued at $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ibotta by 58.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ibotta by 883.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ibotta by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ibotta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

