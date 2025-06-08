Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Acquired by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIVI. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 96,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 222,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

