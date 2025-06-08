Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IHI opened at $62.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

