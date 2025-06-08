Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Makes New Investment in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPHD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $290.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $39.66.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.