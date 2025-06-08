Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital owned 0.28% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 135,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5,072.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 438,976 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYF opened at $51.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

