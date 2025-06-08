Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $78.73 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

