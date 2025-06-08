Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 644 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,343,000.

PTMC opened at $34.81 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $435.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.56.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

