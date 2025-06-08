Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average is $118.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

