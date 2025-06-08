City State Bank Grows Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

City State Bank grew its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 144.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $11,877,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 431,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 46,103 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,117.90. This trade represents a 29.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,095.88. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MLI stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

