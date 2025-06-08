Wedmont Private Capital Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,396 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 130,477 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,755,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 826.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,246.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VTEC opened at $96.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.69. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $101.85.

About Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

