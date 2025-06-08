City State Bank Takes $29,000 Position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Industrial Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BigBear.ai by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,790,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $4,005,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 79,593 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BBAI opened at $3.84 on Friday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBAI. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In related news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 634,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,273.20. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $42,892.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 270,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,686.05. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,219 shares of company stock worth $752,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

