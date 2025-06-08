UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,281,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,993,000 after buying an additional 154,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,212,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,725,000 after acquiring an additional 212,267 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,537,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,146,000 after acquiring an additional 133,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,687,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $135.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average is $127.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $99.85 and a 52 week high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

