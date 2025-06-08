Wedmont Private Capital Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

