Wedmont Private Capital Buys 205 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,350,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $191.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

