Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 25,508 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 142.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,405,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,034,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,775 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 858,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $276.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.63 and its 200 day moving average is $267.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

