Analysts Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) PT at $114.93

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,177,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oshkosh by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,417,000 after acquiring an additional 354,714 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,328,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,101,000 after acquiring an additional 298,470 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Oshkosh by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,726,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,439,000 after acquiring an additional 111,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,383,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,535,000 after acquiring an additional 159,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

