First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 442 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Aflac were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.39 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,552 shares of company stock worth $7,501,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.93.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

