Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $264.81 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.11 and a 1 year high of $272.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.08.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

