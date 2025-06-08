UMB Bank n.a. Buys 10,112 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 613,255 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after buying an additional 1,963,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,398,000 after buying an additional 1,396,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,480,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $22.08 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

