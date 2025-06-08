Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Acquires 114 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $245.86 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.18 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.