Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

