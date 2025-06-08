Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Shares Up 10% – Still a Buy?

Defi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.42. 2,059,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,182,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEFT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Defi Technologies from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Defi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Defi Technologies from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 5.25.

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

