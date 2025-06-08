Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,933 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXS. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 3.2%

SPXS stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

