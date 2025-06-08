International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.06.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $268.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $166.81 and a twelve month high of $270.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

