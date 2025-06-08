Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 71400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Down 25.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$928,500.00, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

