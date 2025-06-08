Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock Price Up 10.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) rose 10.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.69. Approximately 183,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 173,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Hippo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $697.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $120,318.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,775.73. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hippo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hippo by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 127,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hippo by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 112,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hippo by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 67,608 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hippo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Further Reading

