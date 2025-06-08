Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Up 10.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) were up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.48. Approximately 2,670,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,780,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Up 9.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.46). Analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNE. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

