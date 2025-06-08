CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 2515656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRMD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.62.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

