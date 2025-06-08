TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 331.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 61,288 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 130.5% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 200.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 192,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 128,256 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $108.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

