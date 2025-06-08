Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,820,433.62. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

NYSE:TRV opened at $273.85 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.55 and a 200-day moving average of $254.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

