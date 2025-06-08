1,843 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of PDD by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDD by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PDD by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in PDD by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDD by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $108.18. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $155.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

