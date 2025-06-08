Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 3% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.62 and last traded at $115.61. 1,755,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,806,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average is $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

