e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $1,146,470.76 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $1,146,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,544.04. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jennifer Catherine Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 29th, Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 18,383 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $2,021,946.17.
e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of ELF stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.45. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $114.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
