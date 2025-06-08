e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $1,146,470.76 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $1,146,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,544.04. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Catherine Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Thursday, May 29th, Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 18,383 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $2,021,946.17.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ELF stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.45. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $114.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.