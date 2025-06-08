Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 22.7%

BATS EFV opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.