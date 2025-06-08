Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CDW by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CDW by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in CDW by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $178.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.26.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Barclays reduced their price target on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.71.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

