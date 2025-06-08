Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for about 16.4% of Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC owned about 2.81% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $88,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Shares of BKLC opened at $114.90 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $117.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

