Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Increases Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,489,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,294,000 after acquiring an additional 722,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,025 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,986,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,405,000 after purchasing an additional 402,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,089,000 after purchasing an additional 795,467 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.04 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

