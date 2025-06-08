Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9,665.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 269,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 266,561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 148,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp downgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.28. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $2,997,532.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.