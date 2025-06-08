Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.