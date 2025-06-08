Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Acquires 352 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,402,000 after buying an additional 589,511 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 220,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $43.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.